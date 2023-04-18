Swamp Rabbits Announce Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today the club's 24-man roster ahead of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Godwin Lightning Protection, which begin on Friday, April 21.

The roster, which consists of 14 forwards, eight defensmen, and two goaltenders is as follows:

Forwards: Anthony Beauchamp, Tanner Eberle, Ben Freeman, Dallas Gerads, Alex Ierullo, Brett Kemp, Josh McKechney, Brannon McManus, Miroslav Mucha, Justin Nachbaur, Nikita Pavlychev, Ethan Somoza, Carter Souch, Colton Young

Defensemen: Ethan Cap, Joe Gatenby, Miles Gendron, Tyler Inamoto, Joe Leahy, Max Martin, Bobby Russell, Evan Wardley

Goaltenders: Ryan Bednard, Luke Richardson

Additionally, the Swamp Rabbits announced the defenseman Tyler Inamoto has been re-assigned to Greenville from the Ontario Reign. Inamoto recorded eight points (3g, 5a) in 36 games for the Swamp Rabbits during the regular season.

The Swamp Rabbits begin the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Godwin Lightning Protection on Friday, April 21, at 7:00 p.m. in Game 1 against the Jacksonville Icemen at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. The postseason appearance is the third consecutive playoff berth under Head Coach Andrew Lord.

Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

