Everblades Announce 2022-23 Playoff Roster

April 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have announced their roster for the 2022-23 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by the Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida.

Florida's playoff roster consists of 17 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Forwards (11): Sean Josling, Ashton Calder, Cam Darcy, Andrew Fyten, Tyler Irvine, Logan Lambdin, Joe Pendenza, Kyle Neuber, John McCarron, Levko Koper, and Blake Winiecki

Defense (6): Cole Moberg, Ben Masella, Brandon Hickey, Olivier LeBlanc, Stefan Leblanc, Lukas Kälble

Goalie (2): Evan Fitzpatrick, Cam Johnson

Reserve List (4): Oliver Chau, Nathan Staios, Kody McDonald, Will Calverley

Playoff Eligible List (4): Zach Uens, Xavier Cormier, Cam Morrison, Dominic Franco

Playoff rosters can hold 24 players maximum, featuring a 20-man active roster and four players designated as reserve. Each team's playoff roster must meet two requirements:

A minimum of 17 active skaters and two active netminders, with none of them being on injured reserve or on recall.

A list of all players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are currently on recall in either the NHL or AHL and, as such, cannot be placed on the playoff roster in time for the due date.

All other players who are not eligible to play at the beginning of the playoffs, but are also not on recall (ex. injury or bereavement leave), must be listed on the initial playoff roster in order to participate in the postseason. These players do not count towards the 18 active skater count.

Throughout the playoffs, but prior to the start of the 2023 Kelly Cup Finals, as recalled players listed on a club's playoff eligible list become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), teams can supplement their initial rosters with players listed on their playoff eligible lists. Once a team lists a total of 24 on its playoff roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the member's playoff roster shall be fixed for the duration of the postseason (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the regular season on injured reserve may still be named to a team's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the active roster.

Emergency conditions may come into effect if the playing strength of a team, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension, drops below two goalkeepers or sixteen skaters. However, should a club release a player from its playoff roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur players may be signed and added to the active roster under emergency conditions.

Florida's hunt for the 2023 Kelly Cup begins on the road against the South Carolina Stingrays with Game One on Saturday, April 22 at 6:05 p.m and Game Two at 7:05 p.m. All playoff games will be broadcast live on FLO Hockey.

Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com or everblades.mixlr.com.

