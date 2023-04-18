Idaho's Sheen Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year
April 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced that Everett Sheen of the Steelheads is the 2022-23 recipient of the John Brophy Award as the league's Coach of the Year.
The John Brophy Award is the trophy presented annually to the ECHL coach selected to have contributed the most to his team's success as selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy is named for John Brophy, who won a record three ECHL titles with Hampton Roads in 1991, 1992 and 1998, and was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009.
Jason Payne of Cincinnati finished second in the voting, followed by Toledo's Dan Watson, Brenden Kotyk of South Carolina and Maine's Terrence Wallin.
The winner of the Defenseman of the Year award will be announced on Wednesday.
Sheen led the Steelheads to ECHL single-season records with 58 wins and 119 points this season en route to the second Brabham Cup title in team history. Idaho also set a new league mark with 32 home wins and the team's 11 shutouts are tied for second in a single-season all-time. The Steelheads captured the Mountain Division title for the first time since 2015 and the team's 44-point improvement over the 2021-22 season is tied for the eighth-best single-season improvement in ECHL history.
The 2022-23 season is Sheen's third season as the Steelheads' head coaching after he spent the previous three seasons as the club's assistant coach. During his playing career, he skated in 319 career ECHL games with Reading, Ontario and Colorado, recording 137 points (48g-89a). He also spent time with the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins during the 2011-12 season. Sheen played four seasons of college hockey at College of the Holy Cross, serving as captain in his junior and senior seasons.
In addition, Idaho is the recipient of League's Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award.
The award is presented annually to the team judged to have the best hockey operations department in the league and is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches.
The Toledo Walleye finished second in the voting, followed by the Savannah Ghost Pirates, Cincinnati Cyclones and Newfoundland Growlers.
John Brophy Award Winners (ECHL Coach of the Year)
2022-23 Everett Sheen, Idaho Steelheads
2021-22 Jeff Pyle, Atlanta Gladiators
2020-21 Bruce Ramsay, Wichita Thunder
2019-20 Steve Bergin, South Carolina Stingrays
2018-19 Matt Thomas, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Brad Ralph, Florida Everblades
2016-17 Dan Watson, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Richard Matvichuk, Missouri Mavericks
2014-15 Derek Lalonde, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 Spencer Carbery, South Carolina Stingrays
2012-13 Jarrod Skalde, Cincinnati Cyclones
2011-12 Rob Murray, Alaska Aces and John Wroblewski, Gwinnett Gladiators
2010-11 Brent Thompson, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Derek Laxdal, Idaho Steelheads
2008-09 Rick Kowalsky, Trenton Devils
2007-08 Chuck Weber, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Davis Payne, Alaska Aces
2005-06 Glen Gulutzan, Las Vegas Wranglers
2004-05 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm
2003-04 Pat Bingham, Wheeling Nailers
2002-03 Claude Noel, Toledo Storm
2001-02 Dave Farrish, Louisiana Ice Gators
2000-01 Troy Ward, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades
1998-99 Bob Ferguson, Florida Everblades
1997-98 Chris Nilan, Chesapeake IceBreakers
1996-97 Brian McCutcheon, Columbus Chill
1995-96 Roy Sommer, Richmond Renegades
1994-95 Jim Playfair, Dayton Bombers
1993-94 Barry Smith, Knoxville Cherokees
1992-93 Kurt Kleinendorst, Raleigh IceCaps
1991-92 Doug Sauter, Winston-Salem Thunderbirds
1990-91 Don Jackson, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Dave Allison, Virginia Lancers
1988-89 Ron Hansis, Erie Panthers
ECHL Hockey Operations Department of the Year Award
2022-23 Idaho Steelheads
2021-22 Toledo Walleye
Images from this story
|
Idaho Steelheads Coach Everett Sheen
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 18, 2023
- Utah Grizzlies Announce 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Ghost Pirates to Build Training Facility in Port Wentworth - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Icemen Announce Roster for 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Jacksonville Icemen
- Idaho's Sheen Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year - ECHL
- Everett Sheen Receives John Brophy Award as ECHL Coach of the Year - Idaho Steelheads
- Everblades Announce 2022-23 Playoff Roster - Florida Everblades
- Santos, Hall Highlight Mariners Playoff Roster - Maine Mariners
- Komets Release Playoff Roster - Fort Wayne Komets
- Utah's Martel Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Grizzlies Forward Jordan Martel Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Kansas City's Starrett Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Walleye Announce 2023 Playoff Roster - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Announce 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.