Komets Release Playoff Roster

April 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced their post-season roster for the upcoming Kelly Cup playoffs. Games one and two of the best-of-seven opening-round series versus Cincinnati will be this Friday and Saturday at Cincinnati.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list.

Komet Playoff Roster

Goaltenders: Ryan Fanti, Rylan Parenteau (2)

Defensemen: Jake Johnson, Darien Kielb, Blake Siebenaler, Jacob Graves, Noah Ganske, Marcus McIvor, Adam Brubacher, Scott Allan (8)

Forwards: Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Sam Dove-McFalls, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, Tye Felhaber, Matt Boudens, Tristan Pelletier, Garrett Van Wyhe, Drake Rymsha, Dan Maggio, Mark Rassell, William Provost (13)

Playoff Eligible: D Alex Peters (1)

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

#1 Cincinnati Cyclones (47-16-9) vs. #4 Fort Wayne Komets (34-31-4-3)

Game 1 - Friday, April 21 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati

Game 2 - Saturday, April 22 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 25 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 - Friday, April 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 5 - Sunday, April 30 at 6:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 3 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)

Tickets for all playoff home games are available at the Coliseum ticket office or ticketmaster.com/komets.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home playoff games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

