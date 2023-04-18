Steelheads Announce Roster for 2023 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs

April 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today the Steelheads' roster for the 2023 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs beginning tomorrow, as the Steelheads prepare for the Mountain Division Semifinals against the Utah Grizzlies.

The roster currently consists of 23 players, 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.

The Steelheads playoff roster is as follows:

Forwards: #6 Wade Murphy, #11 Justin Ducharme, #15 Ryan Dmowski, #17 Ty Pelton-Byce, #18 A.J. White, #19 Justin Misiak, #26 Jade Miller, #27 Jack Becker, #29 Willie Knierim, #34 Colton Kehler, #37 Zane Franklin, #55 Zach Walker, and #77 Jordan Kawaguchi.

Defensemen: #3 Nick Canade, #7 Owen Headrick, #13 Casey Johnson, #21 Demetrios Koumontzis, #43 Matt Register, #47 Patrick Kudla, #51 Dawson Barteaux, and #74 Cody Haiskanen.

Goaltenders: #30 Josh Boyko and #35 Adam Scheel

Playoff Eligible list: Rémi Poirier, Jake Kupsky, and Darren Brady

Forward Janis Svanenbergs finished the season on the injured reserve. Although they will remain with the team, he will not be available for the post-season.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e., not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur

Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

Idaho hosts Utah this Wednesday April 19th and Friday April 21st for games one and two of the First Round of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. Click HERE to secure your seats. Watch all games on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.