Kansas City's Starrett Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

April 18, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Shane Starrett of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 10-16. It is the third time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Starrett went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .951 in three appearances last week.

The 28-year-old stopped all 34 shots he faced in a 2-0 win at Allen on Wednesday, made 18 saves in a 5-2 victory against Cincinnati on Friday and turned aside 25 shots in a 5-2 win over the Cyclones on Saturday.

A native of Bellingham, Massachusetts, Starrett was tied for fifth in the ECHL this season with 24 wins, ranked 10th with a 2.68 goals-against average and tied for 10th with a .913 save percentage. He also picked up a win in one appearance with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League, stopping 19 of the 20 shots he faced.

Starrett has appeared in 116 career ECHL games with Kansas City, Wheeling and Wichita posting an overall record of 48-46-13 with five shutouts, a 2.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .909. He has also appeared in 64 career AHL games with Coachella Valley, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Bakersfield where he is 35-15-8 with four shutouts, a 2.71 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Prior to turning pro, Starrett saw action in 70 career games at the Air Force Academy, going 42-15-9 with nine shutouts, a 1.96 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924.

Also Nominated: Jan Bednar (Toledo).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.