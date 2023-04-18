Stingrays Announce 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the club's roster for the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Miller Lite.

Forwards (14): Lawton Courtnall, Anthony Del Gaizo, Jonny Evans, Justin Florek, Bear Hughes, Max Humitz, Jackson Leppard, Jarid Lukosevicius, Austin Magera, Kevin O'Neil, Ryan Scarfo, Baker Shore, Ty Thorpe, Josh Wilkins

Defensemen (8): Matt Anderson, Connor Hall, Martin Haš, Michael Kim, Benton Maass, Connor Moore, Chaz Reddekopp, Aidan Sutter

Goaltenders (2): Clay Stevenson, Tyler Wall

Defenseman Aidan Sutter has signed a standard pro contract (SPC) with the club following the completion of his amateur career with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

The Stingrays open the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs this Saturday, April 22nd, at the North Charleston Coliseum for Game 1 of the Divisional Semifinal round against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

