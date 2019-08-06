Walleye Add Championship Experience to Lneup

August 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Forward Branden Troock has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2019-2020 season.

Troock was drafted in the fifth round of the 2012 draft (#134 overall) by the Dallas Stars. The Edmonton, Alberta native spent last year splitting his time between Atlanta and Portland of the ECHL. In 27 total games, he picked up 10 goals with seven assists and 12 penalty minutes. Troock has appeared in 100 ECHL games since turning professional in 2014 with 84 points (37G, 47A) and 52 penalty minutes.

"Branden brings a lot of championship experience to the Walleye," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He will add some scoring punch to our forward unit."

The 25-year-old played 119 career AHL games including a 2014 Calder Cup Championship when he was a member of the Texas Stars. Troock scored 13 career goals at the AHL level with 24 assists and 80 penalty minutes. Most of his AHL appearances have been with Texas that includes 98 games played for the Stars. Prior to his professional career, Troock spent parts of five seasons with Seattle in the WHL. The 6'2", 220 pound forward picked up 101 points (45G, 56A) in 144 career junior contests.

Your defending Western Conference Champion Toledo Walleye return to the Huntington Center on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, for their 2019-20 Home Opening weekend. Last season Toledo sold-out 31 of 36 regular season games averaging more than 7,700 fans per game. Don't miss any of the exciting action. Game Plans are on sale now. Call 419-725-9255 or online at www.toledowalleye.com. #OurFishOurFight

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.