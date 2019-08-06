Teigan Zahn Returns to Utah for 2019-2020 Season

August 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have announced that defenseman Teigan Zahn will be returning to the club for the 2019-2020 season.

Zahn, 29, was 1 of 2 Grizzlies players to appear in all 72 regular season games in the 2018-2019 season. He played a role of player/assistant coach for the team as well as acting as team captain.

Zahn had 4 goals and 9 assists last season and led the team with 229 penalty minutes. He brings a ton of experience as he has appeared in 424 professional games. Zahn is in the middle of his 2nd stint with the Grizz as he played in 48 games for Utah in the 2013-14 season.

He played with the Colorado Eagles from 2015-2018 where he was part of two Kelly Cup Championship teams in 2017 and 2018.

Zahn was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2008 and the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2010.

Tickets are available at the new and improved utahgrizzlies.com as well as calling the Grizz at (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies begin their 25th season in Utah on October 11th against the Idaho Steelheads.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.