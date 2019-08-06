Forward Marc-Olivier Roy Agrees to Join Steelheads for 2019-20 Season

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Marc-Olivier "Marco" Roy has agreed to terms with the Idaho Steelheads for the 2019-20 season, joining the organization for his first season with the team, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Tuesday.

"I'm really happy to go to Boise," said Roy. "It looks like a really good place to be part of with a winning culture, and I'm looking forward to getting there."

Roy (pronounced WAH), 24, played 29 games with the Komets in 2018-19, tallying 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points with two power play goals while also earning points in 20 of those 29 games. The Boisbriand, Que. native also appeared in 22 games with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) and Laval Rocket (AHL) with two points, and he has made AHL stints in all four professional years of his career. In 89 career ECHL games between Fort Wayne, Alaska and Norfolk, he owns 31 goals and 50 assists for 81 points with eight power play goals since making his ECHL debut on Oct. 16, 2015.

The 6-foot, 183-pound forward was acquired by the Steelheads on June 13 as the future considerations deal that brought defenseman Jeff King to the organization last October. Over his time in the ECHL, he has averaged nearly a point per game, including his last two seasons in Fort Wayne. With 100 career AHL games under his belt with 30 points (12g, 18a), the opportunity to sign with the Steelheads, a team known for promoting players to the next level while being a perennial playoff contender, became an easy draw to come to Boise, especially after having past relationships with Mitch Moroz (Bakersfield), Kale Kessy (Bakersfield) and Philippe Desrosiers (Canada).

"The Steelheads have a really good reputation with AHL teams, and I've always heard that they send guys to the next level. I know some players that either played or are playing there, and it was fun talking to them about how it is in Boise."

"We're thrilled to have Marco on board," said Sheen. "We were very excited to acquire him this summer and even more thrilled to have him here. He adds an offensive dynamic up the middle of the ice that we are excited for. We're expecting big things from him this upcoming season."

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot, 183-pound forward played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), totaling 86 goals and 106 assists for 192 points through 229 games between Quebec, Blainville-Boisbriand and Montreal. Roy was selected 56th overall (2nd Round) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Roy is the 11th player announced to the Steelheads for the 2019-20 season and ninth returning skater from the team's year-end roster. He is also the seventh forward announced and third that will make their team debut this season.

Forwards (7): Freddy Gerard (rookie), Matt Lippa (rookie), Will Merchant, Mitch Moroz (Asst. Captain), Marc-Olivier Roy, Kyle Schempp, A.J. White (Captain)

Defense (4): Nolan Gluchowski, Keegan Kanzig (Asst. Captain), Jeff King, Eric Sweetman

Future player announcements will be made at a later date.

"My goal is obviously to make playoffs and try to win the Kelly Cup," said Roy. "I'm at the point of my career where I want to win a championship, and I'd like to bring it to Boise."

