Oilers Re-Sign Sampair for 2019-20 Season

August 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release





TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Tuesday the signing of forward Charlie Sampair.

Sampair, 25, returns to Tulsa after posting 35 points (18G, 17A) in 55 games for the Oilers. Sampair also spent 13 games with the San Antonio Rampage, tallying five points (3G, 2A).

During the 2017-18 campaign, Sampair led all Oilers in scoring, compiling 61 points (32G, 29A) in 71 games. Before coming to Tulsa, Sampair made his pro debut in 2016 with the Alaska Aces under the leadership of coach Rob Murray.

"This will by my third year in Tulsa, and fourth playing for coach Murray," Sampair said "I enjoy being in Tulsa with such a great fan base. We had a lot of success last year, and I am looking forward to this upcoming season."

Before turning pro, Sampair spent four seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth from 2012-2016, appearing in at least 15 games every season - playing in 67 games over his final two season for a total of 102 games.

"I'm really excited to have Charlie back," Murray said "He's one of the fastest skaters at the ECHL level, and had success during his call-ups to the AHL. He's part of our core that contributed to our success, and I'm looking forward to bigger and greater things."

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season on Friday, October 11th at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Opening weekend will then see the Allen Americans come to town on Saturday, October 12th, before the Oilers close out the weekend with a Sunday matinee game against the Rapid City Rush at 4:05 p.m.

--

