Kalamazoo Wings to Host 3rd Annual Fan-Designed Jersey Contest

August 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, are inviting the public to design a specialty jersey to be worn by the team on December 28, 2019, in a game against the Fort Wayne Komets. Fans must submit their work to the email handle jersey@kwings.com.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit a jersey/sock design related to the K-Wings' affiliation with the Vancouver Canucks and/or Utica Comets, with a deadline of Tuesday, August 13. These jerseys will be worn during game action and then auctioned off at the conclusion of the contest, with the proceeds benefiting the Salvation Army.

Submitted designs will be considered by the Kalamazoo Wings staff and narrowed to a top-10 list of finalists. The final ten jerseys will be voted on by followers of the Kalamazoo Wings' Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages from Wednesday, August 14 until Wednesday, August 21.

The Kalamazoo Wings staff and ownership will then decide on a winner and reveal the decision on Friday, August 23.

Entire contest details (including templates and rules for submission) can be found below.

Contest Rules

- Create a brand new design for a Kalamazoo Wings specialty jersey and socks.

- DO NOT USE current or previous Kalamazoo Wings logos.

- Your work must be original.

- The jersey color must be dark.

- Once all entries are received, the top 10 designs will be voted on by the public on Kalamazoo Wings Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

- The Kalamazoo Wings staff and ownership will choose one winning design from the finalist group.

- The winning jersey design will become the property of the Kalamazoo Wings.

- The Kalamazoo Wings reserve the right to make design modifications to the winning design as needed.

- Limit one design entry per person.

Contest Prize

- Winner will be presented with custom jersey of their choice (custom number and name plate)

- Tickets to the game on December 28, 2019

- Kalamazoo Wings Fan Experience

- Puck Dropper of the Game

Design Specifications

- Your design can be created in any digital or analog medium (Illustrator, Photoshop, crayon, etc.) and can be submitted in any standard digital format (JPG, PDF, TIFF, etc.).

- Please label your entry with your full name and phone number (JaneSmith_2691234567.JPG)

- Jersey templates are available here for download: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xvjpg090on9989k/AABWIpIf5lEk6BKXIBfnqb7Ja?dl=0

Design Submission Process

- Email your entry as an attachment to jersey@kwings.com; please label the email Subject line with your full name and Kalamazoo Wings Jersey Contest (Jane Smith - Kalamazoo Wings Jersey Contest).

Winner Announce Date

- Friday, August 23

The K-Wings' 46th Home Opener is Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. at the Wings Event Center, following Fan Fest leading up to the game.

The best games. The best seats. The best eats. Order your 5-pack today and save nearly 45% off retail value. 5-packs can be purchased at https://kwings.com/en/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.