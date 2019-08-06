A Day to Remember to Bring Tour to Cool Insuring Arena

GLENS FALLS, NY - A Day To Remember comes to Glens Falls, NY this fall with I Prevail and Beartooth on Saturday, November 9th. Tickets start at just $34.50 and go on sale this Friday, August 9th at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Upstate Chevy Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, or by visiting www.coolinsuringarena.com.

ABOUT A DAY TO REMEMBER:

Over the course of the past several years, each of A Day To Remember's releases have hit No. 1 on Billboard's Rock, Indie and/or Alternative Charts. They've also sold more than a million units, racked up over 400 million Spotify streams and 500 million YouTube views, garnered two gold selling albums and singles (and one silver album in the UK) and sold out entire continental tours (including their own curated Self Help Festival), amassing a global fanbase whose members number in the millions. All of which explains why Rolling Stone called them "An Artist You Need To Know." In other words, their creative process has worked and worked well. But for new album Bad Vibrations, the Ocala, Florida-based quintet of vocalist Jeremy McKinnon, guitarists Kevin Skaff and Neil Westfall, bassist Joshua Woodard and drummer Alex Shelnutt switched gears and headed for uncharted territory.

Their path included a loose and much more collaborative songwriting process, one that also saw them recording for the first time with producers Bill Stevenson (Descendents, Black Flag) and Jason Livermore (Rise Against, NOFX). And though the album's being released on the band's own ADTR Records (like 2013Ê's Common Courtesy), this record marks their first distribution deal with Epitaph and is the first time they've worked with Grammy winner Andy Wallace (Foo Fighters, Slayer), who was brought in to mix.

Ultimately, McKinnon says that this particular album-making process breathed new life into the band. "Breaking out of our comfort zone and working in a less controlled way, we ended up making something that feels good to everyone, and we can't wait to go out and tour on it," he says. "I think a big part of why our music connects with people is that they're able to get such an emotional release from our songs. And while most of the songs are me venting about whatever's affecting me at the time, people who are going through something similar can see that it's coming from a real, honest place. That's really the core of what A Day To Remember has always been."

The band continued venturing into new grounds with their writing and collaborated with the ever so popular MARSHMELLO with their collaboration of the single "Rescue Me" already surpassing 13 million views on YouTube.

