Nailers Re-Sign Aaron Titcomb

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their sixth player signing of the 2019 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed defenseman Aaron Titcomb to an ECHL contract.

Titcomb, 26, returns for his second season with the Nailers, after totaling one goal, three assists, and four points in 44 games as a rookie. Aaron played a big role in the defensive zone last season, as he was one of the team's leaders in blocked shots, especially during penalty killing situations. The Charlestown, Massachusetts native also made a large impression on the fans, earning both the Community Award and Fan Choice Player Award.

"Aaron is a big, strong, versatile defenseman, who added a lot of composure to his game last season," said Nailers Head Coach Mike Bavis. "We are looking forward to that showing up even more on the offensive side of the puck this season."

Prior to coming to Wheeling, Titcomb appeared in two games with the Adirondack Thunder at the end of the 2017-18 season, dishing out two assists. Aaron attended Merrimack College for four years, where he majored in Finance, while playing for the Warriors. He collected 14 points in 102 games, while being selected to the Hockey East All-Academic Team all four years, earning Distinguished Scholar status.

"I am very excited to get back into WesBanco Arena and play in front of the best fans in the ECHL," Titcomb said. "Last year was a great experience, but there is still some unfinished business left to take care of going into this year. I am looking forward to getting back and going to work with my brothers."

Aaron Titcomb and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2019-20 season on Saturday, October 12th, when they visit the Cincinnati Cyclones. The home opener is one week later on Saturday, October 19th, when the Indy Fuel visit WesBanco Arena at 7:05.

