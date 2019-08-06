Adirondack Signs Kelly Summers for Second Pro Season

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Kelly Summers to a contract for the 2019-20 season.

Summers, 23, returns to the Thunder after skating in 49 games last season with the club, collecting 24 points (5 goals, 19 assists). The 6'1, 196-pound defenseman earned his first career AHL call-up in April when he was signed to a PTO by the Belleville Senators, the organization that drafted him 189th overall (7th round) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

"We are excited to have Kelly back in the mix this season," Thunder head coach Alex Loh said. "He had a great year for us last season and he gained a lot of confidence that led to him getting a call-up to the American Hockey League. We are happy to have him again, especially with a full year of pro hockey already under his belt."

The native of Golden Lake, ON joined the Thunder last season after spending four years at Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY. The 6'1 defenseman tallied 71 total points (18 goals, 53 assists) in 149 games over the course of his Golden Knights career. Summers led all Clarkson blueliners in scoring during his senior campaign with 30 points (6 goals, 24 assists) from 40 games played. Additionally, he was named to the ECAC's First All-Star Team in 2017-18.

Prior to his time in college, Summers played in parts of three seasons (2012 to 2014) with the Carleton Place Canadians in the Central Canada Hockey League. In 117 games played, Summers picked up 93 points (30 goals, 63 assists) and was a member of the 2013-14 team that won the CCHL Championship.

