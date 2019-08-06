Tayler Thompson Back for Third Season with Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with forward Tayler Thompson for the 2019-20 season.

"Tayler has been a reliable presence for us on the ice and inside our locker room," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "Last season he showed he could be an impactful player for us in a number of situations, and we expect him to bring that same competitive level to our team for the coming season."

Thompson, 26, returns to Orlando after posting 20 points (7g-13a) and 80 penalty minutes in 49 games during the 2018-19 regular season, his second campaign with the organization. Thompson netted an additional three goals and 12 penalty minutes in 10 games for the Solar Bears during the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"I'm very excited to be coming back to Orlando. This will be my third year with the team, so I understand the expectations from Drake," Thompson said. "I've seen we've already made some very strong signings, and I can't wait for training camp to start."

The 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward has 31 points (13g-18a) and 111 penalty minutes in 79 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears and Norfolk Admirals, and has also collected 83 points (23g-60a) and 188 penalty minutes in 112 games with the Fayetteville FireAntz of the Southern Professional Hockey League. During the 2016-17 season with Fayetteville, Thompson was named to the SPHL First All-Star Team after leading the circuit in points (60) and assists (42). Thompson also has three games of overseas experience, suiting up for Brest Albatross in France.

Prior to turning pro, the Bredenbury, Saskatchewan native played one season at the University of Saskatchewan, where he registered five points (1g-4a) and 12 penalty minutes in 27 games. Thompson played major junior hockey for the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League, where he posted totals of 11 points (5g-6a) and 17 penalty minutes in 66 games. He also played Junior A for the Yorkton Terriers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, collecting 115 points (43g-72a) and 167 penalty minutes in 130 games and earning back-to-back SJHL titles in 2013 and 2014. During the 2013-14 campaign, Thompson helped Yorkton capture the RBC Cup for the Canadian National Junior A Championship.

The Orlando Solar Bears open their eighth season of ECHL hockey against the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. Opening Night tickets are on sale via the Amway Center box office and Ticketmaster.

