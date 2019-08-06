Admirals Sign Veteran Forward Josh Holmstrom

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce that they have signed veteran forward Josh Holmstrom for the 2019-2020 ECHL season.

Holmstrom, 29, recorded 30 points in the 2018-2019 season (14G, 16A) in 70 games played with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL. Holmstrom served as the assistant captain of the Railers.

The 6'0, 181lbs Colorado Springs, CO native has appeared in 201 career ECHL contests between the Toledo Walleye, Missouri Mavericks, and Worcester Railers, tallying 45 goals and 89 points. Holmstrom has also skated in 108 career AHL contests, posting 14 points, all with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (2014-2018). Holmstrom spent 4 seasons at NCAA UMASS-Lowell (2010-2014), including captaining the Riverhawks in his senior season, where he posted 74 points in 154 contests.

The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season tickets are available now!

