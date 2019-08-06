Admirals Re-Sign Brant Sherwood
August 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals are proud to announce that they have re-signed forward Brant Sherwood for the 2019-2020 ECHL season.
Sherwood, 28, recorded 2 points in the 2018-2019 season (2G) in 14 games played with the Admirals on loan from the Pensacola Ice Flyers in the SPHL where he posted 14 points in 31 games played.
The 6'0, 170lbs San Anselmo, CA native spent the last 3 seasons in the SPHL (2016-2019) with the Missisippi River Kings and Pensacola, posting 82 points in 132 SPHL games along with 229 penalty minutes. Prior to that, Sherwood spent 2 seasons at SUNY Cortland in the NCAA, posting 18 points in 35 games.
The Admirals will open their 31st season of hockey at the Norfolk Scope Arena on October 11th against the Florida Everblades. Season tickets are available now!
For ticket information: https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/norfolkadmirals/EN/link/buy/browse?i%5B0%5D05.
