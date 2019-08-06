Beast Re-Sign Former University of Toronto Standout Campagna
August 6, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release
BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast announce today that they have re-signed forward Matt Campagna for the 2019-20 season.
Campagna, 25, made his Beast debut late in the 2018-19 season and suited up for four total games, where he registered one assist.
The talented forward is a former USports star and spent four seasons with the University of Toronto Varsity Blues.
He was routinely one of the top scoring players on the roster and finished last season with seven goals and 18 points in 19 contests. Campagna also had one assist in two playoff games in his final year with the Varsity Blues.
Before heading down the university hockey path, Campagna was a prolific Ontario Hockey League player. He spent time with the Sudbury Wolves and Plymouth Whalers.
Campagna also has some hardware in his trophy case included a U17 WHC Gold Medal and a Hlinka Memorial Gold Medal.
The Mississauga native also earned university hockey accolades as a USports (OUA West) All-Rookie Team member and USports (OUA West) Second All-Star Team representative.
The Beast open their seventh season on Saturday, October 12th at the CAA Centre vs. the Toledo Walleye.
For more information, visit https://www.bramptonbeast.com/ or call the office at 905 564 1684.
For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Anthony Fusco, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or afusco@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the CAA Centre next season. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2019-20 Memberships are now available, join the club!
