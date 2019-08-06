IceMen Add Size with the Addition of Forward Jakob Reichert

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jakob Reichert from the 2019-20 season.

Reichert, 25, registered 15 points (5g,10a) in 45 games played during his rookie campaign with Adirondack last season. The 6-5, 215-pound forward logged 11 points during his four collegiate seasons at Bowling Green State University from 2014-2018.

Reichert was acquired by the Icemen from Adirondack on June 13 as part of a future considerations trade made last season that sent forward Dylan Walchuk to the Thunder. The Langley, BC native totaled 116 points (50g, 86a) in four BCHL seasons (2010-2014) with the Merritt Centennials and Langley Rivermen.

Reichert joins Everett Clark, Chase Witala, and Dalton Thrower as players to have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2019-20 season.

