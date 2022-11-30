Walleye Acquire Forward Kameron Kielly from Atlanta

Forward Kameron Kielly with the Atlanta Gladiators

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo have acquired forward Kameron Kielly from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for future considerations.

Kielly has nine points (2G, 7A) in 15 games so far this year for the Gladiators coming off a season in which he collected 37 points (15G, 27A) in 45 contests. The Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island native made his pro debut in the 2020-21 campaign with Allen of the ECHL, appearing in 32 games with 16 points (5G, 11A).

Before joining the pro ranks, Kielly spent three seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island in which he skated in 30 games every year. The 25-year-old collected 127 points (45G, 82A) out of the 90 games in which he played. In two of those seasons, Kielly was named second team All-Star (2018-2020) and in his first year he was on the All-Rookie Team.

