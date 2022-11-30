Gladiators Deal Kielly to Toledo

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the team has traded forward Kameron Kielly to the Toledo Walleye for future considerations.

Kielly, 25, recorded nine points (2G-7A) in 14 games with Atlanta this season. The forward is in his third professional season after three years at the University of Prince Edward Island.

The Gladiators play next on Friday at 7:05 PM against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

