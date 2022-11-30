ECHL Transactions - November 30
November 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 30, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Nick Schaus, D
Orlando:
Brandon Halverson, G
James McEwan, F
Savannah:
Westin Michaud, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Maine:
Chad Pietroniro, F/D from Newfoundland
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Garrett VanWyhe, F activated from Injured Reserve
Atlanta:
Delete Kameron Kielly, F traded to Toledo
Florida:
Add Jordan Bustard, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Brody Claeys, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cam Darcy, F activated from reserve
Add Kody McDonald, F activated from reserve
Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on reserve
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on reserve
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)
Delete Jordan Bustard, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Greenville:
Delete Justin Nachbaur, F recalled by Ontario [11/29]
Kansas City:
Add John Schiavo, F/D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nick Pastujov, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Stevens, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)
Norfolk:
Add Brandon Schultz, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Syracuse
Reading:
Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)
Savannah:
Add Logan Drevitch, F activated from reserve
Utah:
Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Tsekos, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
