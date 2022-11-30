ECHL Transactions - November 30

November 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 30, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Nick Schaus, D

Orlando:

Brandon Halverson, G

James McEwan, F

Savannah:

Westin Michaud, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Maine:

Chad Pietroniro, F/D from Newfoundland

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Garrett VanWyhe, F activated from Injured Reserve

Atlanta:

Delete Kameron Kielly, F traded to Toledo

Florida:

Add Jordan Bustard, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Brody Claeys, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cam Darcy, F activated from reserve

Add Kody McDonald, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on reserve

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on reserve

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

Delete Jordan Bustard, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Greenville:

Delete Justin Nachbaur, F recalled by Ontario [11/29]

Kansas City:

Add John Schiavo, F/D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Pastujov, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Stevens, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/24)

Norfolk:

Add Brandon Schultz, F added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jack LaFontaine, G assigned by Syracuse

Reading:

Add Charlie Gerard, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Yvan Mongo, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/27)

Savannah:

Add Logan Drevitch, F activated from reserve

Utah:

Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.