Lightning Reassign Forward Bennett MacArthur to Solar Bears from Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Bennett MacArthur has been reassigned to the club by the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

MacArthur, 21, has appeared in four games this season for the Crunch. Last season, he appeared in 54 games with Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he posted 42 goals and 35 assists.

In total, the Summerside, Prince Edward Island native skated in 120 career QMJHL games, all with Acadie-Bathurst, scoring 78 goals and 51 assists.

MacArthur signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 1, 2022.

