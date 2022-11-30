Swamp Rabbits Announce Beneficiaries of the 2022 Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced today the beneficiaries of the 2022 Teddy Bear Toss presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving on December 10 include Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County, A Child's Haven, Fire Pit Ranch, LEO Santa, the Phillis Wheatley Community Center, and The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.

"We are, once again, proud to be partnering with these local organizations to distribute the stuffed animals from the Teddy Bear Toss," said Swamp Rabbits President Todd Mackin. "We pride ourselves on being a community-first organization and are excited to work alongside so many organizations who share the value of wanting to make the holidays special for children throughout the Upstate."

The new or gently-used stuffed animals thrown onto the ice by fans after the first Swamp Rabbits goal will be delivered to the benefiting organizations by way of Swamp Rabbit Moving trucks before the holidays.

"Being part of the community and giving back is a core value of Swamp Rabbit Moving," said Chris Sweet, Owner of Swamp Rabbit Moving. "We're thrilled to, again, be the Presenting Partner of the annual Teddy Bear Toss game and use this platform to help bring holiday cheer to kids and our communities in need."

The 2022 Teddy Bear Toss presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Swamp Rabbits will wear speciality Christmas-sweater themed jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County. The first 1,500 fans in attendance at the game will receive a free fleece blanket at doors.

The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on December 1, to welcome the Jacksonville Icemen back to Greenville for the second time this season at 7:05 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

