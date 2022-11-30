Thunder Opens Week Tonight vs. Indy

Wichita Thunder forward Stefan Fournier eyes the goal

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Stefan Fournier eyes the goal(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to host the Indy Fuel.

Tonight is the only meeting of the season between the two teams and just the second game for the Thunder against a team out of the Mountain Division. Wichita defeated Iowa on November 12 in its only game against the Central Division. All-time, Wichita is 8-5-1 against Indy and 5-3-1 at home against the Fuel.

The Thunder are coming off a 5-2 loss on Sunday at Tulsa. Indy knocked off Kalamazoo on Sunday at Wings Event Center, 3-2.

Wichita is looking to get back on track tonight after going 1-3-1 over its last five games and 5-4-1 in its last 10. The Thunder are 6-2-1 at home while Indy is 5-3-1 on the road.

The Thunder are in second place in the Mountain Division with 18 points. Indy is second in the Central with 21 points.

Wichita is in the middle of a busy stretch of games. After having one game in six days, the Thunder will finish a nine-game-in-15-day period this weekend.

Brayden Watts has been on a roll this season. He has points in seven-straight games, recording 11 points (6g, 5a) over that stretch.

Michal Stinil extended his point-streak over the weekend. He has five points (2g, 3a) in his last four and points in eight of his last night games.

Jay Dickman had a season-high three assists on Saturday night and was +3. He has four assists in his last two games.

THUNDERBOLTS...Stefan Fournier is tied for second with three game-winning goals, sixth in shooting percentage (31.6%) and first in power play goals (5)...Mark Liwiski is tied for fourth for rookies with 28 penalty minutes...Evan Buitenhuis is third in saves (298)...Wichita is 4-1-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-0-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 6-0-2 in one-goal games...

FUEL NOTES - Kirill Chaika leads Fuel defenseman in shots with 18 and +/- with +9...Chad Yetman has points in five-straight games...Indy leads the Central Division in goals for with 59...Indy leads the league with seven shorthanded goals...Indy is 5-4-1 in its last 10 games...Former Thunder defenseman Keoni Texeira is in his fourth season with the Fuel...

