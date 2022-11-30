Blades Battle Wings on Wednesday Night

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades end November with a game against the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the first time this season Florida plays an opponent outside of their division.

The two teams last played in a two-game set on January 15 and 18, 2020 - Florida won in both games, winning 6-3 and 4-1, respectively.

Florida has gained at least a point in each of their last five games, though they are coming off a 4-3 OT setback agains the Orlando Solar Bears. In Jacksonville last week, Joe Pendenza picked up his 200th ECHL point and 150th Everblades point with his assist on Oliver Chau's shorthanded goal. This will also be the first home game for Leif Mattson and Jake Smith with the Everblades - Mattson has two helpers with Florida while Smith has one goal coming into Wednesday's action.

Kalamazoo enters Wednesday's match sitting third in the Central Division with a 7-6-1-0 record on the season. The Wings are coming off a narrow 3-2 defeat suffered against the Indy Fuel where they were outshot 30-14. Mason McCarty leads Kalamazoo with 13 points this season.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. and the hump day deals last all game long. Fans can enjoy hot dogs and Bud Light drafts for just $3.00 all night.

