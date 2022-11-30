Admirals Sign Hu to Standard Player Contract

Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Wednesday afternoon they have signed forward Sam Hu to a standard player contract.

Hu is currently in the United States and is practicing with the club this week.

The 5'8, 170-pound forward joins the Admirals for his first professional contract in the United States. Hu spent last season splitting time between Kunlun (KHL) and Manglerud in Norway. In Manglerud's playoff run last season, he played in six games and scored three goals.

In 157 career games in the VHL, Hu posted 91 points (34g, 57a) with KRS Heilongjiang and KRS-BSU Beijing. With BSU, he was team captain in 2019-20 where he finished with 29 points (10g, 19a).

