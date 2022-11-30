Cheers, Winter Brewfest Is Back for the First Time Since 2019
November 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Tap the kegs, pop the cans and get ready to experience one of the biggest winter events of the year - the seventh annual Winter Brewfest. This premiere outdoor event will be held on Saturday, January 21 at Fifth Third Field.
This year's Winter Brewfest will showcase pours from breweries across the country, including several local favorites. Fifth Third Field's unique setting adds an element of fun for beer beginners and enthusiasts to sample the liquid offerings from a wide variety of craft beers and ciders. Rounding out the Winter Brewfest experience is live music, delicious food and a souvenir sample cup for all attendees. Winter Brewfest is presented by IBEW Local 245 and Lexus of Toledo.
PARTICIPATING BREWERIES
Great Black Swamp Brewing
Aistear Brewing
Funky Turtle Brewing
Toledo Spirits
Heavy Beer
Findlay Brewing
Upside Brewing
Patron Saints Brewery
Inside the Five Brewing
Juniper Brewing
Buffalo Rock Brewing
Brew Green
Quenched and Tempered Brewery
Twin Oast Brewing
Drop Tine Brewing
Double Wing Brewery
Oncore Brewing
False Chord Brewing
4KD Crick Brewery
Carey Brewing Station
UrbanWoody Brewery
Outskirts Brew Company
1820BrewWerks
More breweries will be announced as we get closer to the event!
Bold denotes new breweries at Winter Brewfest.
WINTER BREWFEST TICKETS: $45 ADVANCE / $55 DAY OF EVENT
(Designated driver tickets are available for $30 advance / $35 day of event and include an all-you-can-eat buffet.)
What you get:
15 taste tickets, each good for a 3-ounce beer sample
A Winter Brewfest souvenir sample cup
Access to on-field tasting stations
Food and additional taste tickets will be available for purchase on main concourse
VIP WINTER BREWFEST: $70
(NOTE: VIP tickets are limited and have sold out in advance every year.)
What you get:
Early entry at 4 p.m.
20 taste tickets, each good for a 3-ounce beer sample
VIP beer sampling in the Lexus Birdcage Club from 4 to 7 p.m.
Access to exclusive, limited and rare craft beer in the VIP area
Access to the more than 250 craft beers on the concourse
All-you-can-eat buffet in Lexus Birdcage Club and Roost
All-access pass to the VIP space, general admission areas and on field tasting opportunities
