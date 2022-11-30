Cheers, Winter Brewfest Is Back for the First Time Since 2019

Tap the kegs, pop the cans and get ready to experience one of the biggest winter events of the year - the seventh annual Winter Brewfest. This premiere outdoor event will be held on Saturday, January 21 at Fifth Third Field.

This year's Winter Brewfest will showcase pours from breweries across the country, including several local favorites. Fifth Third Field's unique setting adds an element of fun for beer beginners and enthusiasts to sample the liquid offerings from a wide variety of craft beers and ciders. Rounding out the Winter Brewfest experience is live music, delicious food and a souvenir sample cup for all attendees. Winter Brewfest is presented by IBEW Local 245 and Lexus of Toledo.

PARTICIPATING BREWERIES

Great Black Swamp Brewing

Aistear Brewing

Funky Turtle Brewing

Toledo Spirits

Heavy Beer

Findlay Brewing

Upside Brewing

Patron Saints Brewery

Inside the Five Brewing

Juniper Brewing

Buffalo Rock Brewing

Brew Green

Quenched and Tempered Brewery

Twin Oast Brewing

Drop Tine Brewing

Double Wing Brewery

Oncore Brewing

False Chord Brewing

4KD Crick Brewery

Carey Brewing Station

UrbanWoody Brewery

Outskirts Brew Company

1820BrewWerks

More breweries will be announced as we get closer to the event!

Bold denotes new breweries at Winter Brewfest.

WINTER BREWFEST TICKETS: $45 ADVANCE / $55 DAY OF EVENT

(Designated driver tickets are available for $30 advance / $35 day of event and include an all-you-can-eat buffet.)

What you get:

15 taste tickets, each good for a 3-ounce beer sample

A Winter Brewfest souvenir sample cup

Access to on-field tasting stations

Food and additional taste tickets will be available for purchase on main concourse

VIP WINTER BREWFEST: $70

(NOTE: VIP tickets are limited and have sold out in advance every year.)

What you get:

Early entry at 4 p.m.

20 taste tickets, each good for a 3-ounce beer sample

VIP beer sampling in the Lexus Birdcage Club from 4 to 7 p.m.

Access to exclusive, limited and rare craft beer in the VIP area

Access to the more than 250 craft beers on the concourse

All-you-can-eat buffet in Lexus Birdcage Club and Roost

All-access pass to the VIP space, general admission areas and on field tasting opportunities

