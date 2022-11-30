Justin Nachbaur Called up to Ontario Reign
November 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that they have recalled forward Justin Nachbaur.
Nachbaur, 22, earns his first call-up to the Reign since signing with the team this offseason. The Cross Lake, MB native played six AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers during the 2021-22 season.
In 15 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season, Nachbaur has recorded three points (1g, 2a) and led the team with five fighting majors.
