Justin Nachbaur Called up to Ontario Reign

GREENVILLE, SC - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today that they have recalled forward Justin Nachbaur.

Nachbaur, 22, earns his first call-up to the Reign since signing with the team this offseason. The Cross Lake, MB native played six AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers during the 2021-22 season.

In 15 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season, Nachbaur has recorded three points (1g, 2a) and led the team with five fighting majors.

The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on December 1, to welcome the Jacksonville Icemen back to Greenville for the second time this season at 7:05 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

