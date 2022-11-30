Nielsen Loaned to San Diego, Tsekos Recalled to Colorado

West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies defenseman Andrew Nielsen has been loaned to the AHL's San Diego Gulls. Forward Zach Tsekos was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Nielsen leads the ECHL in power play assists (12) and power play points (13). He leads the Grizzlies in assists (16) and points (18). Nielsen tied a single game team record with 6 assists at Kansas City on November 5, 2022. Nielsen had 1 goal and 4 assists in the 3 game series against Trois-Rivieres on November 25-27.

Andrew has appeared in 248 career AHL games with the Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, Hershey Bears and Tucson Roadrunners over a 7 year period from 2016-2022.

Tsekos is on an AHL contract with the Eagles and he was recalled to Colorado on November 30. Tsekos leads Utah with 8 goals this season. He also leads the club with a +4 rating and has 4 power play goals.

The Grizzlies are on the road at Idaho on December 2-3 and at Jacksonville on December 7, 9-10.

