Thunder Falls Short on Wednesday Night to Indy

November 30, 2022









Indy Fuel's Christopher Cameron battles Wichita Thunder's Brayden Watts

WICHITA, Kan. -- Wichita tried to rally from a two-goal deficit on Wednesday night, but fell to Indy, 3-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil scored twice and Brayden Watts had a pair of assists in the losing effort.

After a scoreless first, Stinil put the Thunder on the board just 49 seconds into the second. He won a race to the puck in the right corner, walked into the slot and beat Mitchell Weeks to make it 1-0.

Kale Howarth tied the game at 3:46 as he fired a wrist shot from the left circle past Evan Buitenhuis.

At 9:32, Andrew Bellant gave the Fuel a 2-1 lead with a shot from the slot.

Seamus Malone increased it to 3-1 at 17:23 as he tipped home a shot from Spencer Watson. near the front of the net.

In the third, Stinil fired a one-timer from the right circle past Weeks at 6:11 to cut the lead to 3-2.

Howarth took a late penalty and gave the Thunder a six-on-four situation with 1:30 left, but Weeks held his ground and helped Indy to the victory.

Watts extended his point-streak to eight games. Stinil has points in five-straight and two points in back-to-back games.

The Thunder heads to Independence on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. for the first time this season to face Kansas City.

