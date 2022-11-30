K-Wings Drop Road Trip Opener to Everblades
November 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
ESTERO, FL - The Kalamazoo Wings (7-7-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, went to battle with Florida (10-3-2-1), holding the Everblades to one goal through almost 55 minutes, but fell in the end at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, 3-0.
The matchup was scoreless into the third period until the Everblades opened the scoring at the 5:04 mark of the frame on the power play. Florida was able to add two more before the final horn sounded to close out the contest on top.
Evan Cormier (5-5-1-0) made 31 saves on 34 shots against, for his sixth consecutive start with a save percentage of at least .900, and rookie Mason McCarty led Kalamazoo in shots with four.
The K-Wings immediately play their second of three consecutive games in the Sunshine State against the Orlando Solar Bears (5-8-2-1) Thursday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Kalamazoo's next home game will be the annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' game on Friday, Dec. 9 versus Toledo. It will also be a $3 Friday, presented by Bud Light, with beers, sodas and hot dogs all available for just $3. Get your tickets now.
