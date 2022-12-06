Walleye Acquire Forward Andy Sturtz from Orlando

Forward Andy Sturtz with the Orlando Solar Bears

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye have acquired forward Andy Sturtz from the Orlando Solar Bears for future considerations.

Sturtz joins the Walleye after posting eight points (6G, 2A) over 11 contests with the Solar Bears. The Buffalo, NY, native spent last year in Rapid City where he collected 28 points (10G, 18A) in 33 games for the Rush. In total, Sturtz played in 55 games in the ECHL with 18 goals, 24 assists and 40 penalty minutes. He also spent two years with Bellville in the AHL with 11 points (4G, 7A) in 35 games.

Before joining the pro ranks, Sturtz played his college hockey at Penn State University. In 111 games for the Nittany Lions, the 28-year-old produced 104 points (54G, 50A) with 105 penalty minutes and finished his college career with a plus-50 rating. He was part of Penn State's 2016-17 Big 10 championship team and was also Honorable Mention All-Star in the 2017-18 season.

