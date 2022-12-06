ECHL Transactions - December 6
December 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 6, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Liam MacDougall, F
South Carolina:
Kylor Wall, D
Toledo:
Marc-Antoine Pepin, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Chays Ruddy, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Dakota Betts, D placed on reserve
Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)
Indy:
Add Jeremie Forget, G signed contract, added to active roster
Jacksonville:
Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)
Kalamazoo:
Add Quinn Schmiemann, D assigned by Abbotsford
Add Marc Gatcomb, F assigned by Abbotsford
Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Florentino, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Dalton Gally, D traded to Maine
Maine:
Delete Dalton Gally, D traded to Allen
Delete Bailey Conger, F ECHL playing rights traded to Allen
Newfoundland:
Delete Barret Kirwin, F suspended by team
Norfolk:
Add Todd Burgess, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brett Ouderkirk, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Dante Sheriff, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dante Sheriff, F traded to Tulsa
Delete Andrew Sturtz, F traded to Toledo
Reading:
Add Justin Kapelmaster, G returned from loan to Hershey
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Delete Daniel D'Amato, F recalled by Henderson
South Carolina:
Add Mario Culina, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kylor Wall, D activated from Injured Reserve
Toledo:
Add Kirill Tyutyayev, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Gordie Green, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Delete Lukas Craggs, F loaned to Grand Rapids
Utah:
Add Lukas Parik, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Cam Strong, F activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Dilan Peters, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dilan Peters, D traded to Newfoundland
Worcester:
Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG
Delete Doug Pippy, G released as EBUG
