ECHL Transactions - December 6

December 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 6, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Liam MacDougall, F

South Carolina:

Kylor Wall, D

Toledo:

Marc-Antoine Pepin, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Chays Ruddy, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Dakota Betts, D placed on reserve

Delete Dajon Mingo, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/3)

Indy:

Add Jeremie Forget, G signed contract, added to active roster

Jacksonville:

Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/12)

Kalamazoo:

Add Quinn Schmiemann, D assigned by Abbotsford

Add Marc Gatcomb, F assigned by Abbotsford

Add Ryan Cook, D activated from reserve

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Florentino, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Dalton Gally, D traded to Maine

Maine:

Delete Dalton Gally, D traded to Allen

Delete Bailey Conger, F ECHL playing rights traded to Allen

Newfoundland:

Delete Barret Kirwin, F suspended by team

Norfolk:

Add Todd Burgess, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brett Ouderkirk, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Dante Sheriff, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dante Sheriff, F traded to Tulsa

Delete Andrew Sturtz, F traded to Toledo

Reading:

Add Justin Kapelmaster, G returned from loan to Hershey

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Delete Daniel D'Amato, F recalled by Henderson

South Carolina:

Add Mario Culina, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kylor Wall, D activated from Injured Reserve

Toledo:

Add Kirill Tyutyayev, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Gordie Green, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Delete Lukas Craggs, F loaned to Grand Rapids

Utah:

Add Lukas Parik, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Cam Strong, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Dilan Peters, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dilan Peters, D traded to Newfoundland

Worcester:

Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG

Delete Doug Pippy, G released as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.