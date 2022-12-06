Alex Kile Reassigned to Maine

December 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners received a major reinforcement on Tuesday, as forward Alex Kile was reassigned to Maine from the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Kile has played for the Mariners in each season since the franchise began in 2018, splitting time between the AHL and ECHL.

Kile, 28, became the first player to sign with the Mariners in July of 2018 and went on to play 22 games for them in the inaugural season. He spent the remainder of that season with three AHL teams: Utica, Hartford, and Laval. He would play all of 2019-20 in Maine, leading the team with 51 points in 57 games. Last season, he appeared in 11 games for the Mariners, and put up 18 points, earning a contract with Lehigh Valley along the way. He skated in 27 games for the Phantoms, returning to Maine for the playoffs. Kile re-signed with Lehigh Valley over the summer, and has played in 15 games this season, registering two assists.

A native of Troy, Michigan, Kile captained the University of Michigan in his senior season of 2016-17. Additional ECHL stops in his career include Cincinnati and Florida, as well as Rochester in the AHL.

Kile ranks 2nd all-time on the Mariners career points, goals, and assists leaderboards. He's 7th in career games played.

The Mariners (9-9-1-0) continue their homestand this weekend with a pair of games against the Lions. Friday night is Pucks & Paws Night at 7:15 PM. Fans who wish to bring their dogs to the game can purchase tickets through this link. Five dollars from each ticket purchase will benefit local animal shelters. It's also a 1-2-3 Friday: $1 candy, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light drafts until the start of the 2nd period.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.