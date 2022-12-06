Oilers Receive Forward Dante Sheriff

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Tuesday the acquisition of forward Dante Sheriff from the Orlando Solar Bears, sending future considerations the other way.

Sheriff, 23, joins the Oilers from Orlando, where he has not dressed this season due to injury. Prior to signing with the Solar Bears, the 5'11, 182 lbs. forward spent two seasons with Mercyhurst University, notching 42 points (13G, 19A) in 52 games with the Lakers.

The Woodbridge, Ontario native played the majority of his junior career in the NAHL, compiling an impressive 158 points (52G, 106A) in just 141 games with the Austin Bruins. Sheriff led the league with 45 assists in 2019-20, earning Forward of the Year, All-Central Division and NAHL First-All-Star team honors, while also being named the NAHL's Most Valuable Player.

The right-handed shot also played one season with Brampton of the GOJHL, tallying 44 points (13G, 31A) in 46 games with the Bombers. Sheriff additionally appeared in 15 USHL games with Fargo and Muskegon.

The newest rookie's sister, Kandice Sheriff, played for Oilers owner Andy Scurto's Buffalo Beauts in the NWHL (now PHF) in 2019-20. Kandice Sheriff played collegiately at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Tulsa plays just one game this week, battling the Kansas City Mavericks on the road at Cable Dahmer arena on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7:05 p.m.

