South Carolina's Stevenson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
December 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Clay Stevenson of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
Stevenson went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .986 in two appearances against Savannah last week.
The 23-year-old made 37 saves in a 2-1 win on Thursday and stopped all 25 shots he faced in his first professional shutout in a 3-0 victory on Saturday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Washington, Stevenson is 5-2-2 in nine appearances with the Stingrays this season while ranking seventh in the ECHL with a .926 save percentage and 11th with a 2.31 goals-against average.
Last season, Stevenson went 6-14-2 in 23 appearances at Dartmouth College with two shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.
Runners-Up: Cam Johnson, Florida (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .973 save pct.) and Zach Driscoll, Indy (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .965 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Sebastian Cossa (Toledo), Taylor Gauthier (Wheeling), Evan Buitenhuis (Wichita) and Henrik Tikkanen (Worcester).
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2022
- Thunder Announces 2022-23 Captain, Assistants - Wichita Thunder
- Clay Stevenson Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- Affiliate Report: December 6 2022 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- South Carolina's Stevenson Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.