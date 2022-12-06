Derek Lodermeier Named ECHL Player of the Week
December 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward
Derek Lodermeier has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
Lodermeier scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games last week.
The 27-year-old scored a goal and an assist on Thursday at Greenville and Friday at South Carolina before scoring a pair of goals on Saturday against Orlando.
A native of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Lodermeier has 12 points (7g-5a) in 18 games with the Icemen this season.
Lodermeier has recorded 65 points (37g-28a) in 151 career games with Jacksonville.
Prior to turning pro, Lodermeier posted 90 points (18g-72a) in 138 career games at the University of Vermont.
On behalf of Derek Lodermeier, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL citiies.
