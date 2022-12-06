Solar Bears Announce Trades of Forwards Andrew Sturtz and Dante Sheriff

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced Tuesday that forward Andrew Sturtz has been traded to the Toledo Walleye for future considerations and forward Dante Sheriff has been traded to the Tulsa Oilers for future considerations.

Sturtz, 28, has appeared in 11 games for the Solar Bears this season scoring six goals and two assists for eight points. The Buffalo, New York native has spent time in Orlando, Rapid City, Maine, and Brampton over three ECHL seasons. Sturtz has also played three seasons in the AHL for the Belleville Senators from 2018-2020, scoring 11 points (4g-7a) in 35 games.

Prior to his professional career, Sturtz spent three seasons at Penn State University from 2015-2018, scoring 104 points (54g-50a) in 111 NCAA games. Sturtz was named honorable mention to the 2017-18 Big Ten (B1G) All-Star Team.

Sheriff, 23, has yet to make his professional debut, spending the entirety of the 2022-23 regular season on Injured Reserve. Sheriff recorded 27 points (8g-19a) in 33 games last season for Mercyhurst University to tie for the team scoring lead. In 52 career games for the Lakers program, the 5-foot-11, 181-pound forward registered 42 points (13g-29a).

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears hit the road this weekend to face the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10. Puck drop on both nights is 7:00 p.m. Orlando returns home on Friday, December 16 to host the Savannah Ghost Pirates for our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by Janney Roofing. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.

