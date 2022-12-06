Thunder Announces 2022-23 Captain, Assistants

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the team's captain and assistants for the 2022-23 season.

Dylan MacPherson has been named the 35th Captain in team history. Jay Dickman and Brayden Watts will serve as Alternate Captains.

MacPherson has made an immediate impact since coming over from the Wheeling Nailers. The Redcliff, Alberta native has seven points (4g, 3a) in 16 games this season.

He was also team captain last year in Wheeling, playing in 24 regular season games, netting 10 points (3g, 7a) and also added three points (1g, 2a) in 11 playoff games.

The fourth-year pro signed an AHL deal with the Abbotsford Canucks in the offseason.

Dickman will wear a letter for the second year in a row. The Shoreview, Minnesota native has 12 points (2g, 10a) in 19 games so far this season. He led the Thunder in scoring last year with 58 points (20g, 38a).

In his fourth go-around with the Thunder, Dickman has amassed 119 points (42g, 77a) in 155 career games in a Wichita uniform.

Watts is off to the best start of his career, recording 21 points (11g, 10a) in 18 games. He had a 10-game point-streak up until this past Sunday. The third-year forward from Bakersfield, California leads the team in goals and points.

He has appeared in 132 games in Thunder blue, collecting 97 points (34g, 63a). Watts tallied the overtime winner on November 26 against Tulsa and then did the same on December 2 at Kansas City. He will also wear a letter for the second year in a row.

Wichita heads on the road for five-straight starting on Thursday night in the Black Hills against Rapid City.

