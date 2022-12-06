Clay Stevenson Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, NJ - The South Carolina Stingrays goaltender, Clay Stevenson, has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the week for November 28-December 4.

Stevenson posted a perfect 2-0 record with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average, and a save percentage of 0.984 in two appearances against the Savannah Ghost Pirates last week. This is Stevenson's first time receiving the league's weekly honor.

The 23-year-old turned back 37 of 38 shots in a 2-1 win on Thursday and posted his first professional shutout, stopping all 25 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-0 win.

Under contract with the Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League, Stevenson was assigned to the Stingrays to kickoff his rookie campaign. In nine starts with South Carolina this season, the rookie has posted a 5-2-1-1 record, a 2.31 goals against average, and a 0.926 save percentage. Stevenson was re-assigned to Hershey on Monday by Washington.

Prior to turning pro, Stevenson earned spots on the ECAC All-Rookie Team and Third All-Star Team his final season at Dartmouth College, recording a 6-14-2 record with a 2.70 goals against average and a 0.922 save percentage. The native of Drayton Valley, AB shined his final year of junior hockey, posting a 30-2-2 record with a league-best 1.77 goals-against average and 0.936 save percentage for the Coquitlam Express. Stevenson's performance named him a first-team all-star and the BCHL top goaltender.

