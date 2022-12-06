Affiliate Report: December 6 2022

LA KINGS

13-10-4 | 3rd in Pacific

NHL STANDINGS

Last week, the Kings faced off against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at home to open the week's slate. Each team opened the game scoring three goals in the first period, and the scoring would continue throughout the contest. Kevin Fiala would have four (4) total points for the game, all assists, helping the Kings force an overtime period. However, the Kraken would emerge victorious in a high scoring thriller, where both teams would combine for 17 goals. The Kraken would go on to win in overtime 9-8.

On Thursday night, the Kings took on the Arizona Coyotes at home, as Forward Anze Kopitar would be the difference in this game. Kopitar scored two (2) goals which came in the first and third periods, helping the Kings forget about the high-scoring loss a couple days earlier. Kevin Fiala would also add two points (1g, 1a) in this contest.

Facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, the Kings fell in 4-2 on their home ice. Los Angeles would dig an early hole as they trailed 3-0 entering the final period. Two goals in the third would give them life, but an early deficit proved insurmountable.

The Kings start a new week of games tonight, where they will begin a long road trip. Their first matchup is against the Ottawa Senators (10-13-1| 8th in Atlantic), the first of four games this week.

Upcoming Games:

Tues. Dec. 6 - LA (13-10-4) at Ottawa (10-13-1)

Thurs. Dec. 8 - LA (13-10-4) at Toronto (15-5-6)

Sat. Dec. 10 - LA (13-10-4) at Montreal (12-11-2)

Sun. Dec. 11 - LA (13-10-4) at Columbus (8-13-2)

ONTARIO REIGN

12-6-0-1 | 3rd in Pacific

AHL STANDINGS

The Ontario Reign only played in two games this week, both taking place on home ice at Toyota Arena. They would face off against the Colorado Eagles, and Bakersfield Condors.

On Friday night against Colorado, Goalie Cal Petersen led the way, as he stopped 27 total shots and 13 in the third period alone. Petersen was just assigned to Ontario a few days prior from the Los Angeles Kings. The Reign would go on to win this matchup 3-1, after netting all their offense in the first period.

On Sunday, the Reign would score two shorthanded goals, which would lead them to a 5-2 victory over Bakersfield. Frederic Allard scored his first goal of the year in the third period to extend the Reign lead, and Cameron Gaunce had his first multi-point effort of the season with two assists.

With the win on Sunday night, the Reign improved to 12-6-0-1 through 19 games, which places them in third place in the Pacific Division. Ontario will face off against the Henderson Silver Knights (6-15-0-1) on Wednesday night at Toyota Arena, where they will look to add on to last week's success against a team that currently places ninth in the Pacific Division.

Upcoming Games:

Wed. Dec. 7 - Henderson (6-15-0-1) at Ontario (12-6-0-1)

Fri. Dec. 9 - Ontario (12-6-0-1) at Tucson (10-7-2-0)

Sat. Dec. 10 - Ontario (12-6-0-1) at Tucson (10-7-2-0)

