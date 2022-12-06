Solar Bears Announce Partnership with TELETIES

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership with TELETIES, the ultimate hair solutions brand best known for its hair ties and unbreakable hair clips.

"We are excited work with the creative people at TELETIES, who are innovators in the hair solutions business," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "We look forward to sharing the designs we have been working on with TELETIES in the coming weeks."

With each TELETIES purchase, they will donate to FORCE (Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered). FORCE is a non-profit organization that aims towards improving the lives of people and families affected by hereditary breast, ovarian and related cancers.

"We are so excited and honored to be partnering with the Orlando Solar Bears this season! As a proud Orlando business, we have visited games as fans for years and noticed the impact the Solar Bears has on the community; and are excited to be part of the "team." We can't wait to see where the opportunity leads us and look forward to a successful season together. Go Solar Bears!" - Alyssa Brown, VP of Marketing at TELETIES.

