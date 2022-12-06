Jacksonville's Lodermeier Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
December 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Derek Lodermeier of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
Lodermeier scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games last week.
The 27-year-old had a goal and assist on Thursday at Greenville and Friday and South Carolina before scoring a pair of goals on Saturday against Orlando.
A native of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Lodermeier has 12 points (7g-5a) in 18 games with the Icemen this season.
Lodermeier has recorded 65 points (37g-28a) in 151 career games with Jacksonville.
Prior to turning pro, Lodermeier posted 90 points (18g-72a) in 138 career games at the University of Vermont.
On behalf of Derek Lodermeier, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners-Up: Alec Broetzman, Iowa (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.) and Justin Addamo, Wheeling (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.).
Also Nominated: Jake Smith (Florida), Oliver Cooper (Fort Wayne), Seamus Malone (Indy), Cole Coskey (Kansas City), Bear Hughes (South Carolina), Joseph Nardi (Toledo), Michal Stinil (Wichita) and Anthony Repaci (Worcester).
Derek Lodermeier of the Jacksonville Icemen
