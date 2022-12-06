Jacksonville's Lodermeier Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Derek Lodermeier of the Jacksonville Icemen

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Derek Lodermeier of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 28-Dec. 4.

Lodermeier scored four goals and added two assists for six points in three games last week.

The 27-year-old had a goal and assist on Thursday at Greenville and Friday and South Carolina before scoring a pair of goals on Saturday against Orlando.

A native of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Lodermeier has 12 points (7g-5a) in 18 games with the Icemen this season.

Lodermeier has recorded 65 points (37g-28a) in 151 career games with Jacksonville.

Prior to turning pro, Lodermeier posted 90 points (18g-72a) in 138 career games at the University of Vermont.

On behalf of Derek Lodermeier, a case of pucks will be donated to a Jacksonville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Alec Broetzman, Iowa (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.) and Justin Addamo, Wheeling (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Jake Smith (Florida), Oliver Cooper (Fort Wayne), Seamus Malone (Indy), Cole Coskey (Kansas City), Bear Hughes (South Carolina), Joseph Nardi (Toledo), Michal Stinil (Wichita) and Anthony Repaci (Worcester).

