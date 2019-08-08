Wade Fires Seven Scoreless in a 9-0 Win over Erie

Portland, Maine - Konner Wade threw seven scoreless innings and the Sea Dogs (24-23) shutout the Erie SeaWolves (34-14) 9-0 in the series rubber match on Thursday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

Wade (W, 3-4) allowed just five hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs took an early lead on a solo homer by Charlie Madden over the Maine Monster off of Alex Faedo to leadoff the third inning.

Joey Curletta followed suit with a leadoff homer in the fourth off of Faedo over the Monster to make it 2-0 'Dogs.

Faedo (L, 6-7) left the game after four innings. He allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two.

The Sea Dogs extended their lead with three runs off of Alex Lange in the sixth. Joey Curletta led off with a walk, then Luke Tendler, Michael Osinski, and Brett Netzer hit three straight doubles to give Portland a 5-0 lead.

In the seventh, Portland sent eight to the plate and scored three more runs to go-ahead 8-0. Jarren Duran led off the inning with his first Double-A home run. Tendler later drove in a run on an infield single, then Brett Netzer capped off the scoring with an RBI double.

Chatham added an RBI on a groundout in the eighth to make it 9-0. Portland combined for 15 hits - including a season-high-tying six doubles. Eight of nine Portland hitters had at least one hit, while Chatham, Curletta, Tendler, Netzer, and Madden each had multi-hit games.

Jenrry Mejia made his Sea Dogs debut and pitched a scoreless eighth, allowing just one hit. Robinson Leyer finished the game with a scoreless ninth.

Portland begins a three-game series with the Akron RubberDucks (Indians affiliate) on Friday night beginning at 7:00 PM from Hadlock Field. RHP Denyi Reyes (6-9, 3.63) is on the mound for Portland against Akron RHP Eli Morgan (6-2, 3.13).

