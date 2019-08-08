Yard Goats Drop Four Runs on Phillies' Jerad Eickhoff in First Inning and Win Final Game of Road Trip

August 8, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release





Reading, PA - The Yard Goats scored four runs in the first inning off Philadelphia Phillies right-handed pitcher Jerad Eickhoff, including a three-run home run by Bret Boswell, as Hartford defeated the Fightin Phils 6-4 in front of 7,157 fans at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday night in Reading, Pennsylvania. Eickhoff, in his Major League rehabilitation assignment, surrendered an RBI double to Tyler Nevin before allowing Boswell's 12th homer, a line drive over the right field wall. Hartford starter Antonio Santos pitched five innings to record his first Eastern League win and Eickhoff was tagged with the loss. The Yard Goats win snapped Reading's six-game win streak.

The Yard Goats took a 4-0 lead in the first inning against Eickhoff. Vance Vizcaino singled, stole second and took third on a throwing error. Nevin followed with an RBI double scoring Vizcaino and giving the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead. After Luis Castro walked and Mylz Jones reached on a fielder's choice, Boswell cranked a home run over the right field fence, his second since returning from the Injured List on Tuesday.

Reading scored a run in the third inning as Alec Bohm singled home Luke Williams to make it a 4-1 game. However, Hartford responded with Chris Rabago's home run in the fourth inning to put Hartford ahead 5-1. The Fightins scored twice in the fourth on Williams sacrifice fly and A. Gamboa's run-scoring single to make it 5-3. Antonio Santos surrendered a solo homer to Josh Stephen in his final inning, the fifth, and it was 5-4.

Hartford's bullpen of Rayan Gonzalez, Mitch Horacek, Jordan Foley and Scott Griggs closed the game out with four scoreless innings. Reading did have chances with runners on in each inning, including the bases loaded and one out in the seventh. Griggs worked around runners at second and third and one out in the ninth inning and struck out the final two men to earn his 10th save.

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Friday night (7:05 PM) and will host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and 100.9 FM and streamed on newsradio.1410.com and MiLB.com.

--

August 8, 2019

Final: Hartford Yard Goats 6, Reading Fightin Phils 4

WP: Antonio Santos (1-2)

LP: Jared Eickhoff (0-1)

SV: Scott Griggs (10)

T: 3:02

A: 7,157

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.