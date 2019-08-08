Baysox Bats Never Get Going in Long Day in Trenton

Trenton, NJ - The Baysox dropped the continuation of a suspended game 3-2 and then were shutout in the seven inning nightcap 4-0 on Thursday in Trenton.

The Baysox went into the day leading 2-1 in the fifth inning as Wednesday's suspended game was resumed. Trenton's Chris Gittens flipped the game on its side though with a two-run home run to center, his 19th of the year and the Baysox could not rally. In the 9th inning, Ryan McKenna's drive to deep center was caught by a leaping Matt Lipka who crashed into the wall with the winning out secured. The Baysox fell 3-2.

In the nightcap Bowie threatened at times offensively but never broke through against Trenton starter Nick Nelson. The Baysox put a runner in scoring position in five of seven innings but did not score. Nelson tied a season-high with 11 strikeouts in the effort.

The Thunder grabbed the lead with a two run rally in the third sending eight men to the plate against Mike Baumann. Hoy Jun Park's RBI-double gave Trenton a 1-0 lead and set the table for more. Baumann would allow three runs in five innings in the defeat.

For the doubleheader, Bowie did not score in 11 innings. With an Erie loss to Portland today, the Baysox are now two games out in the West as they head to Richmond for a big weekend series.

Bowie starts a stretch of eight straight games with Richmond with the first of four at The Diamond Friday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with Tyler Herb on the hill. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior to first pitch on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the Tune-In Radio app by searching Baysox.

Bowie is making a push towards the Eastern League Playoffs. Get tickets at 301-464-4865 or purchase online at baysox.com.

