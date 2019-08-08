Flying Squirrels Home for Weekend Homestand Friday Through Sunday

August 8, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release





FUNNVILLE - The Flying Squirrels are back home this weekend for a three-day, four-game homestand from Friday through Sunday. All three days include parts of the 10 memorable past promotions series, part of the Flying Squirrels' 10th season celebration. The homestand features a fireworks show, a giveaway, special appearances and more as the team faces the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

The homestand begins on Friday night when the Flying Squirrels become Las Ardillas Voladoras as part of the season-long Copa de la Diversión initiative. Friday's game includes an appearance by wrestling star Konnan, part of the 10 memorable past promotions series as the team celebrates its 10th season. Fans can climb inside an actual wrestling ring to meet Konnan during a meet and greet in the Nutzyville Kids Zone presented by Children's Hospital of VCU from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Flying Squirrels and Baysox will play a single-admission double-header, and one ticket grants fans access to both games. Saturday is Richmond Hushpuppies Night. As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, the Flying Squirrels become the Richmond HushPuppies, a wild-card entrant to the franchise's "name the team" contest in 2009. The special on-field jerseys will be auctioned during the game with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities. Following the games, fans can enjoy In-Your-Face Fireworks from up close and inside the fences presented by Wawa and FOX.

The homestand concludes on Sunday afternoon with the Miniature Horse Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans 14 and younger, part of the Flying Squirrels' 10 memorable past promotions series. Sunday is Once Upon a Time Day, featuring performances by miniature horse Lucky Star. Families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 12:15 to 12:35 p.m. presented by Nesquik.

On Friday and Sunday, kids 14 and younger can run the bases following the games presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked to line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

The full promotional schedule for the homestand is listed below:

Friday, August 9 vs. Bowie Baysox

7:05 p.m. | Gates open at 6 p.m. | TICKETS

Redskins Day: Washington Redskins and former JMU cornerback Jimmy Moreland will throw a ceremonial first pitch Copa de la Diversión Konnan Legends of Wrestling Appearance: As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, Konnan, a native of Cuba and currently one the most popular Hispanic wrestlers, makes an appearance at The Diamond. Public meet and greet in the Nutzyville Kids Zone presented by Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU from 7:30-8:30 p.m.Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine: Kids 14 and younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games in Funnville. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.Friday Happy Hour: Enjoy happy hour drink specials from 6-8 p.m. each Friday home game in Funnville. Specials include $2 12-ounce domestic beers at all concession stands, Beer Express carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain (located on main concourse, first base side).

Saturday, August 10 vs. Bowie Baysox (Double-header)

5:05 p.m. | Gates open at 4:30 | TICKETS

Richmond HushPuppies Night and Jersey Auction: As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, the Flying Squirrels host their second "What If" Night and play as the Richmond HushPuppies, a wild-card entrant to the franchise's "name the team" contest in 2009. Expect to see HushPuppies hats, jerseys and gear and also some new creations in the concession stands. Fans can bid on the game-worn jerseys with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities. In-Your-Face Fireworks and Pop Sensations Night presented by Wawa and FOX: The Flying Squirrels celebrate pop stars through the years along with a themed fireworks show from up close and inside the fences after the game.

Sunday, August 11 vs. Bowie Baysox

1:05 p.m. | Gates open at noon | TICKETS

Miniature Horse Bobblehead Giveaway: As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, the Flying Squirrels are giving away 1,000 miniature horses. The first 1,000 fans 14 and younger receive a miniature horse bobblehead.Once Upon a Time Day featuring Lucky Star: Dress as your favorite storybook character and let your imagination run wild as Lucky Star the miniature horse performs his amazing tricks on the field during the game.Pregame Catch on the Field presented by Nesquik: Every Sunday in Funnville, families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 12:15-12:35 p.m. Fans can enter the field through the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout.Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine: Kids 14 and younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games in Funnville. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

For tickets or more information, visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, call 804-359-FUNN (3866) or stop by the Flying Squirrels offices at The Diamond.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.