First Place SeaWolves Drop Series Finale in Portland

The first place Erie SeaWolves streak of seven straight series wins came to an end on Thursday afternoon at Hadlock Field as they were shut out by the Portland Sea Dogs 9-0.

The Dogs broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third against Erie starter Alex Faedo when Charlie Madden led off with a solo home run to left for a 1-0 lead.

Portland extended the lead in the fourth as Joey Curletta led off with a solo home run off of Faedo for a 2-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs got to the Erie bullpen in the sixth inning. Alex Lange worked a scoreless fifth but got into trouble in the sixth. Curletta led off with a walk and Luke Tendler doubled, putting a pair in scoring position. Michael Osinski doubled home both baserunners for a 4-0 lead. Brett Netzer followed with an RBI double, plating Osinski for a 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jarren Duran homered off of Ethan DeCaster making it 6-0 Portland. With one out, C.J. Chatham doubled and moved to third on a Curletta single. Tendler singled home Chatham and Netzer doubled home Curletta to make it 8-0.

The Dogs added one more in the eighth against reliever Nolan Blackwood for a 9-0 advantage.

Portland starter Konner Wade (3-4) was brilliant in firing seven scoreless frames in a winning effort. He allowed five hits with no walks while striking out five.

Faedo (6-7) took the loss for Erie. He went four innings allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

The SeaWolves begin a weekend series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday at 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (9-4, 2.71 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against RHP Yessny Diaz (8-7, 4.15 ERA).

